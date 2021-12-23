Mini cookies to decorate for Santa

Get your cookies ready for Santa with these adorable decoration ideas. Local baker, Justine Banks, from The Cookie Bank joined Deena and Reagan to show them how.

Because Santa is usually in quite a hurry, Banks showed how you can make some quick and easy mini cookies to leave out on Christmas night. Once you have a flat cookie surface, you can use edible markers to decorate the cookie.

Banks is a good friend of our previous guest, Caitlin, and also competed on The Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. She had to make two “fault line” cookie designs in the first challenge and after making it to the final round, she had to construct a hanging chandelier out of cookies in just 4 hours while also incorporating a mystery ingredient. While she did not win the grand prize, she had a great time competing in the challenge.

The Cookie Bank can be found on Instagram @thecookiebank You can also find her online at www.thecookiebank.com This is where you can order custom cookies and purchase recipes (including the ones the judges Ree Drummond and chef Eddie Jackson loved on Food Network).