Mineral and Matter is full of treasures and gems

Mineral and Matter is a shop right in the midst of the Maven District where you can find the most unique items and jewelry. Stacey Foster is the owner and designer and it was so fun to shop around and get a sneak peek of her in action as silversmith.

The Maven District is all about female empowerment, and Stacey’s shop is currently staffed with all women. From rings, to necklaces, to candles, to stones, Mineral and Matter is your spot for one-of-a-kind decor, pieces to wow, and gifts.

Be sure to make an appointment to get your nails done while you’re at it and their new nail shop right inside! Or grab a box of press on’s while you shop.

Visit Mineral and Matter at 177 E 900 S, SLC online at mineralandmatter.com and on IG: @mineralandmatter