Mindfulness tips and exercises

Ten minutes. That’s how long how long the average teen spends scrolling through social media in the morning, or texting their friends about homework and drama. Adolescent psychotherapist, Jennie Marie Battistin, wants to help us get those ten minutes back.

Jennie recently released her book, Mindfulness for Teens in 10 Minutes a Day: Exercises to Feel Calm, Stay Focused & Be Your Best Self , that helps keep us in the moment, through little exercises. These exercises can be as simple as naming the colors of the backpacks in the class and even controlled breathing techniques. In this social media era, it’s important to remember to enjoy the moment you’re in right now.

Jennie’s book is incredible and we urge all parents to gift it to their teens and to themselves. This book contains something that can help almost everyone. You visit this link to buy a copy of her book amazon.com.