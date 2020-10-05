Mindfulness Monday: Positivity during hard times with Chad Hymas

Motivational speaker Chad Hymas sent us this uplifting clip from his beautiful ranch. We always enjoy what we learn from Chad, and today is no different. Sharing a personal story of something that happened with his son, he speaks of positivity in difficult times, and the lessons we all can learn.

Chad tells us that during these trying times, we should be mindful not judge anyone. We should practice giving unconditionally without expecting anything in return, and we should receive with gratitude. Thank you for the lovely reminders, Chad!

www.chadhymas.com