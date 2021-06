Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Autism in Adults can often be misunderstood. Candice Christiansen is the founder and clinical director of Namaste Center for Healing. She came by to share the tools to help regulate emotions.

Mindful Tools That Help Adults with Autism Feel Emotionally Regulated:

– Self Stimulatory Behavior (“Stimming”)

– 3-2-3 Breathing Technique

– Breaking Up Tunnel Vision

– Sensory Check-In

