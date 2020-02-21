Mindful Living Wellness Center Grand Opening and Ribbon cutting is on February 22nd

Mindful Living Wellness Center has a desire to help provide a place of healing for the mind and body. To confirm, they are not a spa but a wellness center providing healing for the mind and body. Not just the traditional ways of therapy that most are used to, they also have non-traditional ways.

They offer multiple modalities of healing including:

Float tanks

Infrared therapy Licensed clinical social workers and Speech pathologist

Ice baths and breathwork therapy

Chakra Healing classes

Intuitive

Hypnotherapy

Energy healing

Body and structural work

Estheticians

Indoor Meditation Gardens

Meditation classes

They have free community events throughout the week as well. They have also have partnered up with the LGTBQ Chamber of commerce, S.M.A.R.T addiction recovery and local mentors to bring different free events. Through all of the services offered and free community events they hope to bring a better understanding of how to meditate and provide space for meditation, classes and therapy focused on stress management, addiction recovery, and ultimately increase mindfulness and self-awareness.

Their Grand Opening and Ribbon cutting is on February 22nd at 1pm and our Annual Membership introductory rate $99 for a year of unlimited Infrared bed and sauna therapy, Meditation gardens, and 10% off all services offered in Mindful Living.

To find out more visit www.mindutah.com

