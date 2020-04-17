Millcreek hotspot, Roots Cafe is still serving

Roots Cafe in Millcreek is beloved in the area. If it’s not already a favorite of yours, now is the perfect time to give them a try, and keep them thriving! The menu is healthy, flavorful, and there are plenty of vegetarian options.

This morning they dropped off some favorites including the chicken salad sandwich, a pasta dish, and a breakfast sandwich, Ali and Surae raved about the flavors, the seasoning, the sauces, the cheeses, and if watching this doesn’t make you hungry, we don’t know what will! Get your breakfast and lunch ordered today, help support local and Save the Faves!

Roots is located at

3474 S 2300 E

Closes at 3 pm

801-277-6499

rootscafeslc.com