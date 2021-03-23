Milkstain Apparel is the perfect loungewear destination

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We’ve found the perfect loungewear destination for women and children! Bella Lee, founder of Milkstain apparel joined us to tell us all about her awesome company with the coolest, comfiest clothing. As a a young mom, Bella created Milkstain for women to feel confident without giving up coziness, and we’re loving her stuff!

It was perfect timing to have her in studio, since her cute short sets are launching today, perfect for the warmer weather now that spring is here! If you follow Milkstain on IG and send a DM saying you say this segment, you’ll get a $10 gift card! What a deal. Happy shopping!

IG @milkstainapparel website milkstainapparel.com