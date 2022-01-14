Milk baths are having a moment, here’s why you should try one

If you have social media then you know that milk baths are having a moment. Stef Ilif was back in studio telling us all about her experience with her milk photo shoot, and telling us how to create our own. Stef says self confidence is sexy, and having a big does of self-love plus self-confidence before jumping into a photoshoot is key.

Ask yourself what energy you want to portray in the photos? What is your intention for the photoshoot? Is there a song that can help you anchor into this energy? What intention do you have for the experience? Is there a certain outfit or color scheme that helps you embody this feeling? Pep up the energy! Even dance or move your body to anchor into self confidence before the photoshoot. Most importantly, give yourself permission to be authentic , fierce, and bold for your photos!

Make your own! With water, one gallon of milk, two and dozen favorite flowers!

