Migraine awareness and education in classrooms

Surae recently suffered a complex migraine and a doctor recommended she see Dr. Dan Henry, MD, Executive Director, Danielle Byron Henry Migraine Foundation, a leading expert in migraines in Utah. He came by with his daughter, Elizabeth Henry Weyher, Director of Communications, Danielle Byron Henry Migraine Foundation to discuss what is exactly a migraine with aura.

Many people suffer from migraines, yet there is still not enough awareness. More than 38 million people in the united states have migraine disease, 12% of the population.

Dr. Henry, created ‘The Danielle Byron Henry Migraine Foundation’ after his family suffered the tragic loss of his daughter. He is now the leading expert in migraine treatment in Utah and across the country.

Migraine is often misdiagnosed in children because it can be characterized by many symptoms, including head pain, nausea and/or stomach pain, temporary vision changes, and other symptoms.

Dr. Henry and Danielle also discussed The Utah PTA, and how they recently passed a resolution to bring migraine and headache education into the classroom statewide, while also providing resources for students, parents, and educators.

Migraine is a serious neurogenetic brain disease affecting 10% of children ages 5 – 15 and up to 28% of adolescents.

Migraine is often misdiagnosed in children because it can be characterized by many symptoms, including head pain, nausea and/or stomach pain, temporary vision changes, and other symptoms.

In May, The Utah PTA passed a resolution to bring migraine and headache education into the classroom statewide.

Students now have a voice and advocate for themselves, and teachers and schools can make certain accommodations to suit their needs.

Hopefully, this will become a model for other school districts across the country to follow.

The Utah PTA will work with the Utah State Board of Education to incorporate information about migraine and headache diseases into the health curriculum. The Utah PTA will provide educational resources and materials to parents, students, administrators, educators, and nurses.

The resolution will support headache disease screenings in schools. The resolution will be shared with the National PTA.

Find the Danielle Foundation online.

Find Migraine at School online.