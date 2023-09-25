SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Gather and give thanks for a bountiful harvest under the luminous glow of the moon. Experience traditional dances and storytelling that reflect the heart of this cherished holiday celebrated by several Asian cultures. Marissa Hodges from The County Library, and Michelle Lee, from the Utah Chinese Association, joined us on the show to share about the Mid-Autumn Festival happening at the County Library.

The Mid-Autumn festival is a cherished Chinese holiday, but several other Asian countries including Japan, Korea, and Vietnam celebrate similar holidays. It is also known as the Lantern Festival, Moon Festival, or Mooncake Festival. It is all about gathering with friends and family, giving thanks for the harvest, and taking in the glow and gifts of the Harvest Moon.

Set to take place Friday, September 29, 6–8:30 pm at the Taylorsville branch, festivities include making and hanging paper lanterns, sharing legends, dancing, and eating mooncakes. The Clark Planetarium will join the fun with large telescopes for even better moon gazing. As always, it is free to attend for all ages.

We enjoyed a performance from five young dancers from Utah Chinese Assocation’s Folk Art program including: Chloe Si, Tiarah Lewis, Ashley Lewis, Honor Wuebker and Manjia Wu.

Find out more at thecountylibrary.org/MidAutumnFestival.