Michelle’s favorite things!

Good Things Utah

by: Nicea DeGering

Posted: / Updated:

Michelle Money joined us today to talk about all of her favorite things that she swears by. You won’t want to miss out on them!

  1. Hair Product: Laced Hair Extensions i-tips
  2. Makeup Product: Chanel Soleil tan de chanel
  3. Food Product: Optavia Lemon Crisp Bars
  4. Podcast she listens to: Super Soul Conversations
  5. Instagram account to follow: @the.holistic.psychologist
  6. Book she is reading: A Return to Love
  7. App she is utilizing: Marco Polo
  8. Beauty Service: Nails done at Glamour Gels
  9. Jewelry Line: Twisted Silver
  10. Jewelry Subscription: Giv Box
  11. Travel Item: Jewelry Organizer from Nordstrom
  12. Vitamins: Magnesium with Silica
  13. Skincare Item: Crude Bloom
  14. Candle Scent: White Barn Mahogany Teak wood High Intensity

Michelle has a special offer for her favorite skincare item! If you go to livecrude.com and enter the code MONEY20 you will receive 20% off of your purchase!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS