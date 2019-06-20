Michelle’s favorite things!

Michelle Money joined us today to talk about all of her favorite things that she swears by. You won’t want to miss out on them!
- Hair Product: Laced Hair Extensions i-tips
- Makeup Product: Chanel Soleil tan de chanel
- Food Product: Optavia Lemon Crisp Bars
- Podcast she listens to: Super Soul Conversations
- Instagram account to follow: @the.holistic.psychologist
- Book she is reading: A Return to Love
- App she is utilizing: Marco Polo
- Beauty Service: Nails done at Glamour Gels
- Jewelry Line: Twisted Silver
- Jewelry Subscription: Giv Box
- Travel Item: Jewelry Organizer from Nordstrom
- Vitamins: Magnesium with Silica
- Skincare Item: Crude Bloom
- Candle Scent: White Barn Mahogany Teak wood High Intensity
Michelle has a special offer for her favorite skincare item! If you go to livecrude.com and enter the code MONEY20 you will receive 20% off of your purchase!