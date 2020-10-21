Michelle Money’s midlife crisis?!

Former host Michelle Money stopped by for our special birthday show to talk all things The Bachelorette of course, but also to tell us how she’s feeling about turning forty. She recently celebrated her milestone birthday, and in her typical spirit of keeping it real, she tells us she’s having a harder time with it than she expected.
Watch this very real conversation on the pressures women face as they age, and also the beautiful life lessons that come, ones you can only learn by the wisdom you gain through the years.