Michelle Money’s midlife crisis?!

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Former host Michelle Money stopped by for our special birthday show to talk all things The Bachelorette of course, but also to tell us how she’s feeling about turning forty. She recently celebrated her milestone birthday, and in her typical spirit of keeping it real, she tells us she’s having a harder time with it than she expected.

Watch this very real conversation on the pressures women face as they age, and also the beautiful life lessons that come, ones you can only learn by the wisdom you gain through the years.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

