Michelle Money’s beauty tips

Michelle Money was back on the show for one day and she was already giving us some great beauty tips. On the show, Michelle shared a couple of her favorite, affordable beauty products with us.
Facial Cupping
- The first product she shared with us is a facial cup that spreads the blood in your face
- She explained it like the cup massage that they do for massage therapy or acupuncture
- You need a little slip to your skin so she recommends putting oil on your face first then you suction it to your face
- Then you can move it along your face to get the blood circulating
- It will pull your skin to make it tighter and helps with dark spots
- You can find these on Amazon
Gua Sha Board
- The Gua Sha Board goes great with the facial cup
- You use it by pushing down on your face slightly and pulling the skin towards the side of your head and neck
- You can use this on your body as well and it will help reduce swelling
- They also help stimulate your skin and help with water retention and lymphatic drainage
- You can find this board on Amazon linked here
Jade and Quartz Roller
- To use these apply a facial cream or moisturizer beforehand
- Then roll the roller in an upward motion, from your neck to your forehead
- It’s recommended that you do it 3-5 minutes and this will strengthen facial muscles, make your skin brighter and smoother, and tighten up pores
- These rollers are also on Amazon linked here