Michelle Money’s beauty tips

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Michelle Money was back on the show for one day and she was already giving us some great beauty tips. On the show, Michelle shared a couple of her favorite, affordable beauty products with us.

Facial Cupping

  • The first product she shared with us is a facial cup that spreads the blood in your face
  • She explained it like the cup massage that they do for massage therapy or acupuncture
  • You need a little slip to your skin so she recommends putting oil on your face first then you suction it to your face
  • Then you can move it along your face to get the blood circulating
  • It will pull your skin to make it tighter and helps with dark spots
  • You can find these on Amazon

Gua Sha Board

  • The Gua Sha Board goes great with the facial cup
  • You use it by pushing down on your face slightly and pulling the skin towards the side of your head and neck
  • You can use this on your body as well and it will help reduce swelling
  • They also help stimulate your skin and help with water retention and lymphatic drainage
  • You can find this board on Amazon linked here

Jade and Quartz Roller

  • To use these apply a facial cream or moisturizer beforehand
  • Then roll the roller in an upward motion, from your neck to your forehead
  • It’s recommended that you do it 3-5 minutes and this will strengthen facial muscles, make your skin brighter and smoother, and tighten up pores
  • These rollers are also on Amazon linked here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook