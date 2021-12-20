Michelle Money is our guest host and how to stay healthy after 50

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Former GTU host and Bachelor contestant Michelle Money is filling in with us this morning and she says this is the month to get rid of all those friends you don’t need! I de-friend people every December. Here’s why you should too. “I drop the dead weight and the posers and the pretenders and all the other friends who literally have not bothered with me for the better part of the year.” “So now, as de-friend December is upon me, I edit my friends to a more intimate number and do so without regret or reservation.” To find out more, tune in or click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lose-friends-new-years-resolution_n_61b79733e4b00aca716a69cc
- Plus, you know how to stay healthy after 50, right? Eat less processed food, move more, et cetera. Well, yes. But the reality is, maintaining optimum health in middle age and beyond is a bit more complicated—experts say you should avoid lapsing into some common (but often overlooked) bad habits. These are things you should never do after age 50. First, Don’t Skip Routine Screenings Second, Don’t Settle For Inadequate Sleep, and Third, Don’t Skip Strength Training.
- And when picturing the baby blues, automatically the image of the tired mom — disheveled and un-showered — comes to mind. According to the CDC, about 1 in 8 women nationally experience some symptoms of postpartum depression. The constant night wakings, shift in family dynamic, and adjustment to new roles in the home is enough to stress anyone out. And dads are often overlooked when these emotional changes are discussed. But paternal postpartum depression is a very real thing. Deena tells us where new dads can go for help.
- At the end of the show – Don’t underestimate Peter Parker. That’s the takeaway this weekend after Sony’s comic book adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” crushed box office expectations, generating a mammoth $253 million from 4,336 theaters in North America. It was easily the best domestic opening weekend turnout of any movie in pandemic times. Prior to this weekend, no other COVID-era film had been able to cross even $100 million in a single weekend. Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and more on a Monday edition of GTU Hour 2.