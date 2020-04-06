Michelle Money asks for prayers for her daughter Brielle

Live Now
  • On Good Things Utah today – It’s been a week since our own Michelle Money’s daughter Brielle was in a skateboarding accident. Since then, the 15 year old has been in a coma at Primary Children’s Hospital. Over the weekend Michelle posted on social media about the power of prayer for Brielle – we have an update. Plus, the power of positive social media posts is being felt around the world, why it’s important now more than ever. And the Queen of England gives a rare public address, asking for patience and hope from her people. And finally, are we really using all that toilet paper everybody bought? Surae says yes! Find out why…
  • And at the end of the show, it’s our Virtual Pet of the Week! Could you be the perfect foster family for Trixie? Hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU.

