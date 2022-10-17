Four-time Grammy award winning musician Michael Buble joined us via satellite to congratulate GTU on its second decade and to talk about his upcoming project. The Canadian Sweetheart will be hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6pm on Disney+. The dancing that will ensue that evening is made exclusively of songs by Buble. Buble will be a guest judge alongside native Utahan Derek Hough, who has been a judge for several seasons and who Buble calls “the most talented choreographer in the world.”

Buble, who has had his music played at the Olympic games, sold 75 million albums and remains a household name for nearly twenty years, is elated to be a guest judge and feels his music was made for that. His newest album, “Higher”, was released in March of 2022 and was his first album in three years. In addition to an accomplished musician, Buble is a father of four. Buble concluded the segment with wishing GTU a happy 20th birthday by singing and wished for 20 more.