SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This recipe is perfect for any night of the week. Combining lean ground beef, savory Mexican seasoning, sweet raisins, and tender acorn squash creates a delightful and filling dish your family will love.
Beef Picadillo – Stuffed Acorn Squash
One pound of Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
One medium onion, chopped
One tablespoon of Mexican Seasoning Mix (see below)
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
One can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1/3 cup raisins
One acorn squash, quartered, cooked
One tablespoon slivered almonds (optional)
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon; pour off drippings. Return beef mixture to skillet.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
Sprinkle seasoning mix and cinnamon over beef; mix well. Stir in tomato sauce and raisins; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over squash. Garnish with almonds, if desired.
Cook’s Tip: Mexican Seasoning Mix: Combine 1/3 cup chili powder, one tablespoon salt, 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, and 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Store in an airtight container. Shake before using to blend.
Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org
SPONSORED by Utah Beef Council