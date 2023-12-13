SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This recipe is perfect for any night of the week. Combining lean ground beef, savory Mexican seasoning, sweet raisins, and tender acorn squash creates a delightful and filling dish your family will love.

Beef Picadillo – Stuffed Acorn Squash

One pound of Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

One medium onion, chopped

One tablespoon of Mexican Seasoning Mix (see below)

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

One can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1/3 cup raisins

One acorn squash, quartered, cooked

One tablespoon slivered almonds (optional)

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon; pour off drippings. Return beef mixture to skillet.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Sprinkle seasoning mix and cinnamon over beef; mix well. Stir in tomato sauce and raisins; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over squash. Garnish with almonds, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Mexican Seasoning Mix: Combine 1/3 cup chili powder, one tablespoon salt, 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, and 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Store in an airtight container. Shake before using to blend.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPONSORED by Utah Beef Council