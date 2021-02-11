Mexican Hot Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with this Mexican Hot Chocolate Tres Leches Cake, thanks to Charlotte Hancey in the GTU kitchen! Follow along, and follow Charlotte’s blog at www.charlotteshares.blog and IG @charlotte.shares

Mexican Hot Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

Ingredients: 

1 Betty Crocker Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix

1 1/4 cups milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs + 2 egg yolks

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

14 oz can sweetened condensed milk

12 oz can evaporated milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

For the whipped topping:

2 cups heavy cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Optional: Fresh strawberries for garnish

Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Prepare a 9×13 baking dish by coating bottom with cooking spray.  Add cake mix, milk, oil, eggs, cinnamon and cayenne to a medium-sized bowl. Use a hand mixer to beat for 2 minutes or until combined well. Pour into prepared dish. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. While cake is cooling make the tres leches by whisking sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, heavy cream and cocoa powder until combined well. 
Once cake is warm to the touch, use a fork to generously poke holes all over the top. Pour milk mixture evenly over the top. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to 12. 
Once ready to serve, make the whipped topping by whipping the cream with a stand or hand mixer until soft peaks form. Add sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon then continue whipping until stiff peaks form. Spread over top of the cake and serve. Garnish with fresh strawberries if desired. 
Note: If using a different brand of cake mix, just make sure to replace the water with milk and add 2 extra egg yolks. 

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors