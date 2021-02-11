Spice up your Valentine’s Day with this Mexican Hot Chocolate Tres Leches Cake, thanks to Charlotte Hancey in the GTU kitchen! Follow along, and follow Charlotte’s blog at www.charlotteshares.blog and IG @charlotte.shares
Mexican Hot Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
Ingredients:
1 Betty Crocker Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix
1 1/4 cups milk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs + 2 egg yolks
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
12 oz can evaporated milk
1/2 cup heavy cream
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
For the whipped topping:
2 cups heavy cream
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Optional: Fresh strawberries for garnish
Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Prepare a 9×13 baking dish by coating bottom with cooking spray. Add cake mix, milk, oil, eggs, cinnamon and cayenne to a medium-sized bowl. Use a hand mixer to beat for 2 minutes or until combined well. Pour into prepared dish. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. While cake is cooling make the tres leches by whisking sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, heavy cream and cocoa powder until combined well.
Once cake is warm to the touch, use a fork to generously poke holes all over the top. Pour milk mixture evenly over the top. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to 12.
Once ready to serve, make the whipped topping by whipping the cream with a stand or hand mixer until soft peaks form. Add sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon then continue whipping until stiff peaks form. Spread over top of the cake and serve. Garnish with fresh strawberries if desired.
Note: If using a different brand of cake mix, just make sure to replace the water with milk and add 2 extra egg yolks.