Mexicali Burger and Protein Bowl

We’re protein packed with a burger that’s jacked! Beverly Astin joined us today to share the recipe for a Mexicali Jack Burger and a tasty protein bowl.
Mexicali Jack Burger
Ingredients:
- Brioche bun
- 1/3 lb ground beef
- Slice of cream cheese
- Grilled Anaheim chili
- Slice of pepper jack
Protein Bowl
Ingredients:
- Fresh spinach
- Steamed broccoli
- Sliced bell peppers
- 1/2 avocado sliced
- Feta cheese
Directions:
- Top with a burger, chicken burger, steak or salmon burger
- Great with a honey balsamic dressing