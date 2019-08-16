Newsfore Opt-In Form

Mexicali Burger and Protein Bowl

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

We’re protein packed with a burger that’s jacked! Beverly Astin joined us today to share the recipe for a Mexicali Jack Burger and a tasty protein bowl.

Mexicali Jack Burger

Ingredients: 

  • Brioche bun
  • 1/3 lb ground beef
  • Slice of cream cheese
  • Grilled Anaheim chili
  • Slice of pepper jack

Protein Bowl

 Ingredients: 

  • Fresh spinach
  • Steamed broccoli
  • Sliced bell peppers
  • 1/2 avocado sliced
  • Feta cheese 

Directions: 

  1. Top with a burger, chicken burger, steak or salmon burger
  2. Great with a honey balsamic dressing 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS