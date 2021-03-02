Metabolic health with Peak State Fit

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Heather Casey owns Peak State Fit located in Salt Lake City, Utah with her husband Pat Casey. She’s a five time Ironman triathlon finisher, including Ironman World Championships in Hawaii! Peak State Fit helps busy individuals through their unique system of comprehensive services including coaching, nutrition & habits, metabolic health and fitness training.

Metabolic health is virtually synonymous with Energy and Change. The Greek root of the word metabolic is “To Change.” Who isn’t constantly striving for change? At Peak State Fit they believe a holistic approach to wellness requires a precision assessment of body function.

PNOĒ Metabolic testing and analysis provides detailed information about your unique heart, lung and muscle health. At the same time, they’re able to assess mitochondrial function, strength, posture and fat burning efficiency. The cutting edge PNOĒ clinical grade metabolic analyzer is used by major sports teams, olympic athletes and university research programs to assess oxygen usage and carbon dioxide clearance at rest and during exercise.

This measurement allows them to determine: Your ability to burn carbohydrates and fat for fuel. How to design an exercise routine optimized for fitness gains, weight loss and / or muscle gain. How to improve the longevity of your lungs and heart. How to achieve your best at your chosen sport or activity.

At Peak State Fit, they offer a unique approach to living in peak state in all aspects of life. This unique approach is the foundation for optimizing metabolic health. Peak State Fit helps people improve their health and athletic performance through their unique approach to addressing the

factors which impact metabolism: Nutrition and habits, exercise and breathing. mechanics, sleep, and stress.

Metabolism in its simplest terms is the internal process by which your body expends energy and burns calories. It runs 24/7 to keep your body moving, even when you’re resting or sleeping, by converting the food and nutrients you consume into the energy your body needs in order to breathe, circulate blood, grow and repair cells, and everything else it does to survive. This process works at different intensities in different people.

Differences in metabolism speed are evident in how easy or hard it is for people to gain or lose weight. A slow metabolism burns fewer calories, which means more get stored as fat in the body; that’s why some people have difficulty losing weight by just cutting calories. A fast metabolism burns calories at a quicker rate, which explains why some people can eat a lot and not gain extra pounds.

Metabolic testing allows Peak State Fit to design your optimal nutrition and training plan to help you meet your goals for: Weight Loss, fitness conditioning amd athletic performance, and muscle gain. Who can benefit? Runners, triathletes, crossfitters, and those looking to learn more when it comes to general fitness and weight loss.

Find your personal Peak State with Heather and Pat Casey by contacting them at PeakStateFit.com email Heather@PeakStateFit.com and phone 801-703-3019



Instagram: @CoachHeatherCasey and @PeakStateFit Facebook: Peak State Fit LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coachheathercasey/

Special Offer! Good Things Utah viewers can book a 30 minute discovery call with Heather Casey: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=16671191&appointmentType=20502539