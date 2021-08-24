Message in Stone offers custom gems with heART

Owner and creator of Message in Stone Li Michelle has been an energy worker for years, helping people moved blocked, or stuck energy. In doing so, she noticed people were gravitating toward certain stones, and she knew there was something deeper behind the why.

She began looking into the different power of stones, the vibrations of the different stones, and wanted to make pieces where people could keep that energy with them all the time. Li’s custom gemstone jewelry is “made with heART”.

Li tells us she begins with washing and meditation before she works on any piece. Clean hands, clean heart. Every piece is totally unique in what stones are called to be a part of it, what symbols are meant to be paired with these stones, what fabric is meant to be used. All this comes through a meditation on who the piece is for, whether known or not. All fabrics are sustainable, or recycled, and often hand-dyed.

These pieces can be bought for calling in specific manifestations, to call in specific vibrational or chakral energy, to aid in life transitions, for ceremony, for an event, or every day celebration.

Message in Stone events will bloom in the next few months. Li will begin hosting events to teach others how to tap into the vibrational energy to make their own pieces and provide the materials to do so.

Get your very own commissioned pieces for $111 now until September 21!

