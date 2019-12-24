Merry Christmas Eve from all of us at GTU

Gift wrapping is almost as unique as the individual who's tying the bow... or at least in the case of Kim Kardashian. Her color theme this year was beige, and to stay on point, she wrapped them in beige fabric. It's also important to know that she does not like ripping and tearing into gifts, rather, a slow, unfold.

If that's not up your alley, maybe Deena's two gift wrapping tips are. The first one allows you to make a handle with ribbon. But keep in mind, you'll need some sturdy paper for that.