Merry Christmas Eve from all of us at GTU

- On Good Things Utah today – it’s a holiday edition of the show! We are currently tracking Santa, and he’s right around Thailand right now. And sharing one mom’s story of wrapping paper gone wrong (all over her house) this will make you laugh this morning. And the little girl that got a banana for Christmas – her genuine reaction is so sweet. And when to take that tree down after the holidays. There are actually some days that are better luck than others. And the rudest city in the country is…. We’ll tell you who got the honor this year – (no Utah cities made the naughty list)
- And finally, new Christmas Eve traditions that everybody in your family will love. Hope you join us for a special Christmas Eve edition of Good Things Utah.