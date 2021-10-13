Mercury is in retrograde and women are eating lipstick

- On GTU hour 2, William Shatner, otherwise known as Captain Kirk, prepares to make his journey into space today. He will make history as the oldest person to venture into space. He and three others will launch 62 miles above Earth in Jeff Besos’s rocket. Once they get there, they plan to spend 3 minutes in zero gravity before they return. All crew members were awarded a special challenge coin that represents belonging and the achievement of something great only given to astronauts.
- Plus, celebrities are taking some of these space terms and using them as names for their children. Singer, Erykah Badu, named her daughter Mars and actor, Chris Noth, named his son Orion. Other names include Cosmo, Alcor, Arcturus, Bellatrix, Capella, Castor, North, Polaris, Pollux, Spica, Vega, Ara, and many others.
- And, Mercury is in retrograde is a term used when communication is messed up. However, whether it be a crashed computer, missed flights, or tension in the workplace, astronomers say that there is no actual reason that would cause these things to happen. But, what happens when a planet is in retrograde is it appears to move backward across the sky. This reversal in Mercury’s orbit is actually just an illusion to the people viewing it from Earth. We concur that the term may just be used as confirmation bias.
- Next, some waterproof mascaras are proven to be toxic. It is because of an ingredient called teflon. Research shows that several products we may be using contain this harmful ingredient. Also, the average lipstick wearer is said to eat 4-7 pounds of lipstick in their lifetime.
- A study done by Harvard shows that men are loosing their hair because of stress. Stress releases cortizol which can make your hair fall out. They are recommending meditation to help reduce this hair loss.
