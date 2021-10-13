Mercury is in retrograde and women are eating lipstick

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - We are halfway through the work-week, Utah! It was a FRIGID start to the day today and we will continue to stay on the cool sides of things with highs only in the 40s along the Wasatch Front.

The warm spot will be St. George with low 60s, but that's well below average as well. Our skies today will be a lot quieter compared to what we found yesterday. Through the first half of the afternoon, there will be a good amount of sunshine across the state.