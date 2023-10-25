Mentionables Lingerie founder Emily Kelly tells us her business is the anti-Victoria’s Secret brand every woman is searching for. This first model-free lingerie brand empowers women to feel confident, inspired, beautiful and sexy in their own skin. With showcasing lingerie on mannequins, this allows women to envision the pieces on themselves.

With a commitment to classy styles, affordable prices, and inclusive sizing, it’s easier than ever to shop online for lingerie without any guilt or body shame. The brand is perfect for women to share with their significant others. “It allows them to shop without having to scroll through half-naked images of other women online”, says Emily.

The company is woman founded, run, and owned. We love to support local.

