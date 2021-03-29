Mentally prepare to meal prep, and make healthy choices!

Between work, caring for the kiddos and everything else going on, it’s really easy to grab something quick and convenient to eat, sometimes it’s just not the healthiest option! Tanya and Cameron Crayk of Lift Heavy Live Light joined us to share their meal prep tips!

For them, and for a lot of people, going to the gym for an hour is the fun part. It’s what we’re putting into our bodies the other 23 hours of the day that can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be hard. What it does take is time and preparation.

With just a couple of hours on Sunday set aside to meal prep, this will allow you to get all of your meals ready to just grab and eat during the week. Not only will it save you time and stress, but it also makes it so much easier to eat healthy since you don’t have to think about it.

The first thing you’ll want to do is plan and shop for the week. Realistically consider how many days a week you can plan for. Create a menu, and inform family members so they know what to expect. Keep it simple! Prepare 1 or 2 proteins (chicken, beef, fish), carbs (rice, potatoes, vegetables), and fats (avocado, nuts, and olive oil) to match menu. This will allow you to modify specific meals depending on family members and their dietary needs/wants.

Make a lot (depending on family size). Simple trick: measure the inside of your oven and use the largest size pan you can fit inside. Get some good storage containers. You can use plastic bags, or containers. Review your schedule, if you know you’re going to be at work or on the go during mealtime, compile what you need the night before.

Be mentally prepared, it’s just as important as the food preparation. You can do all the planning needed, but if you’re not going to follow through with your meal plan, chances are you’re going to fall back into your old ways!

If you need help getting started, the duo has two pre-built meal plan packages available to purchase through their Instagram page, just click the link in their bio. They also offer customized nutrition plans to meet your specific goals.

IG @liftheavylivelight