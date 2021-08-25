Mentalist reads the minds of our hosts!

We enjoyed an outstanding presentation from Doug Roy, Mentalist, as he entered the minds of our hosts and performed his magic skills.

Roy clarified that he is not a magician, which consists of vanishing, reappearing, and card tricks. Rather, he is a mentalist, which is mind reading and predictions.

Watch the video below to watch some of his tricks!

Roy has performed at all different types of events such as private parties, weddings, and much more! He is providing two zoom shows for couples:

The Magic of Love, which will include Roy and one couple from anywhere in the world. Group Date Night, which will be Roy and four couples from anywhere in the world.

For more information, follow Roy on FB and IG, or go to his website.