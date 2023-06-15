SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is important to feel comfortable in your skin, and pride month is the perfect opportunity to celebrate every kind of love. Cassidy DuHadway with Purple Sky Counseling joined our hosts to explain to our viewers why pride is so important.

The mental health of the LBTBQ+ community is a rising issue across the entire nation but especially in Utah. The depression and suicide rate among youth and teens is on the rise.

DuHadway explains the importance of having access to mental health care. 58% of LGBTQ youth in Utah who wanted mental health care were not able to get it.

Research has found that LGBTQ youth have experienced many situations of anti-LGBTQ victimization. This includes being physically harmed, discriminated against, or subjected to conversion therapy.

LGBTQ youth who live in accepting communities and have high support from those around them report much lower rates of attempting suicide. DuHadway highlights the idea that just having one affirming adult decreases the chance of suicide of an LGBTQ+ community member. It is important to have ongoing safe spaces for them throughout the year and school year. These spaces can include flags, clubs, and anything else to make them feel safe and loved.