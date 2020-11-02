Mental health during the holidays

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!



As the holidays inch closer, it’s important to make sure your mental well-being is in tact. Todd Sylvester joined us with some great ways to maintain a healthy mental state.

Creating a fortified mindset for stronger mental health, especially during the holiday season this year:

1. The best definition of anxiety – A misuse of our imaginations.

2. Creating awareness: What the average person worries about in a day: 40% will never happen, 30% already happened, 12% is irrational, 10% what others think about us, and 8% are legitimate concerns.

3. The Power of a letter: Write someone a note of appreciation and gratitude to family members, friends, school teachers, etc. Giving back creates a connection and connection helps us control our minds.

4. If you want to be…Give it away! – This is the most powerful principle on the planet.

toddsylvesterinspires.com

