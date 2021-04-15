Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Dani Slaugh of Style by Dani is here with a message for the men; don’t wait on the weight to look great! She’s showing us how to look taller, slimmer, and leaner with three simple strategies.

While she was walking through the mall, Dani tells us she saw a mannequin at a menswear store that was getting a lot of attention. It seems the dad belly it sported was not what people are used to seeing on a clothing model, but it stopped her in my tracks. She thought it was brilliant!

Dani says there are so many guys with a belly who have no idea how to dress for it, and if you or your man developed a Dad bod, here’s how to look taller, slimmer, and leaner without dropping a pound.

