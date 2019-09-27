Memorial Utah: Why funeral services are increasingly being run by women

Death is one of the greatest taboos in western society and one of the most difficult things to face. We rarely talk about it and often times we try to avoid even thinking about it. Though recently, there has been a push in our culture to alter this natural aversion to death and the processes it initiates. Many women are at the forefront of this change.

The role and importance of women funeral directors within the funeral profession have been immense in recent years. Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries is proud to employ women funeral directors and have seen first hand their positive influence upon families in need.

For several generations funeral service was predominantly a male influenced profession, but with unique abilities to provide support and encouragement for grieving families, women have become a staple in the industry.

Because woman have a natural ability to nurture people, their relationships with families in need tend to be much stronger. This makes women excellent for funeral director positions.

The bond you create with the family is amazing; and you know the hugs. You always get one and you feel so special that they’re trusting and willing to come to you in this time of need, says Melanie Johnson, Funeral Director and Assistant Manager at Memorial Utah.

This story contains sponsored content.