Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – The perfect cake does exist! Owner of Top Tier Confections, Heather Mills Beutler, showcases her beautiful cakes on set today.

Top Tier Confections is a home bakery that creates designer gourmet cakes and desserts. They do whatever it takes to make their clients’ dreams come true. With over 40 flavors on the menu, you can’t go wrong when choosing the perfect flavor for the cake you’ve always hoped for.

When meeting with new clients, Beutler takes the time to discuss the theme of their event, who is being honored, and what kinds of flavors that person would enjoy. She then creates a gorgeous design that adds a luxurious look to the cake and pleases the palate!

When choosing to hire a cake artist rather than finding your cake at a grocery store, you get a custom product that honors what you are celebrating. Custom cakes allow your ideas to be turned into a unique design you couldn’t get at a store. A grocery store cake can serve as a dessert, but a custom cake makes for a memorable gift.

Get excited to get the cake of your dreams by visiting https://toptierconfections.com/. Or find them on social media @toptier_confections.