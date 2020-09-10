Melanin Squad is a brave space for Women of Color

Sarah Vaughn is a powerhouse of a woman who founded Melanin Squad one year ago, after quickly learning there wasn’t a brave space to empower women of color in Utah. After being in the state for a decade, Sarah said nobody looked like her, and it was hard to find a sense of community as a transplant to our state.

Melanin Squad focuses on bringing the brightest and best women of color together through programs and events designed with them in mind. Events cover it all from health, well-being, personal, and professional development.

Sarah says the focus is on conversations that matter to them, and led by women who look like them. Girl power, mental and emotional health are all big components. September is sexual wellness month, and the conversation Melanin Squad is having around sex and feminine hygiene is open.

On September 18th, Melanin Squad is having a half-day virtual conference at 9 am. “Let’s talk about our lady business: Feminine health and all things sex” is the title, and nine women of color will be speaking about feminine hygiene, feminine wellness, and how to self-advocate on trips to the doctor.

Get 50% off on your ticket with code: SPEAKER50 at www.melaninsquad.com and follow on instagram at @melaninsquad.utah