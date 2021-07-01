Meghan McCain is leaving The View

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Meghan McCain is bidding farewell to The View. The conservative co-host is set to announce her resignation on Thursday morning’s show, ending her four-season run at the end of July. “We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” a Disney source told the Daily Mail. The 36-year-old still had two years left in her contract, according to the report.
- Plus, how we start the morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. But for too many of us, it can be a stressful experience filled with miserable commutes and hectic schedules. To feel happier during the work day, consider your morning routine ― and what happiness at work actually is. It does not necessarily mean forcing joy, but it can mean finding a moment of inner calm or time for yourself amid deadlines. Angie has tips to start your day out on the right foot!
- And itching to visit Disney World? Here’s a great reason to visit: it’s a suite that honestly looks even nicer than the castle suite (sorry, Cinderella) — and with enough ‘Disney dollars,’ mere mortals can eventually buy a night in this new top contender for the nicest suite at Disney World. Hidden in plain view inside Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is room 7037, known to Disney insiders as the Yosemite Suite. Bri shows us what it looks like inside.
- And Harry Potter fans, this one is for you! “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will head to Broadway in November. The smash hit will debut Nov. 16 in New York City at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre. It will head to Curran in San Francisco on Jan. 11. It will premiere in Canada in May at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto. Hope you join us this Thursday for these Hot Topics and more on the first hour of GTU.
