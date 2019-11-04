Mega chocolate bar from leftover Halloween candy

If you still have leftover candy from Halloween, and you want to combine it all into one sugar nightmare, Brian has just the trick for you. Mr. Carlson brought all of his candy bars and made a delicious(?) treat that is heaven for any seven year old. Brian was kind enough to give us the recipe for this masterpiece as well, courtesy of todayshow.com
Mega Chocolate Bar
Ingredients:
- 1 package of Twix (2 bars)
- 1 full size Snickers bar
- 1 3 Musketeers bar
- 2/3 cup chopped milk chocolate or milk chocolate candy melts
- 1 bag M&M’s
Directions:
- Line a baking sheet or cutting board with waxed paper or a silicone liner.
- Place 1 of the Twix bars next to the Snickers bar on the prepared sheet, leaving 1/8- to 1/4-inch between the bars.
- Melt the chocolate chips in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan over low heat, stirring continuously until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth.
- With an offset spatula or butter knife, spread the milk chocolate over the candy bars, filling the space between the bars and coating the Twix bar until it is level with the Snickers bar.
- Place in the refrigerator to set for 15-20 minutes.
- Remove from the refrigerator.
- Slice the end off of the 3 Musketeers bar so it lines flush with the other candy bars and place it on top of the coated Twix bar. Place the remaining Twix bar on top of the coated Snickers bar.
- Reheating the chocolate if necessary, spread the remaining melted chocolate over the bars to make a smooth, even outer layer.
- Sprinkle with the M&M’s and let the chocolate set in the refrigerator.
- Cut into slices and serve!