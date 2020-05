Meet Violet! A two year old lab mix, her foster family says she’s a total sweetheart who knows a few commands, is eager to learn, and is very treat motivated!

Interested in adopting Violet? Email Best Friends in Sugarhouse at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to schedule a virtual meet and greet first, followed by an in-person socially distanced meeting.

Now is a great time to foster, visit utah.bestfriends.org/lifesaving-center