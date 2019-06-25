Meet Tuna and the Rock Cats!

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society introduced us to quite the unique group, Tuna and the Rock Cats! This purr-forming troupe is the only all-cat band in the entire world!

You can catch Tuna and the Rock Cats at Best Friends Animal Society’s kitten adoption event this Saturday, June 29. There will be two shows where you can see the cats rolling on balls, playing instruments, jumping through hoops and more!

Stop by for a one of a kind performance and to learn more about adopting and fostering. You might just take home a new furry friend like our pet of the week Willow Dean!

Visit utah.bestfriends.org and their Salt Lake City location at 2005 1100 E to learn more.

Visit brownpapertickets.com/event/3924580 to learn more about the Acro-cats event and see more videos at circuscats.com.