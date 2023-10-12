SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Meet Tucker, our featured Pet of the Week! Tucker is a gentle, happy dog who loves to play, go on walks, and he absolutely adores treats and people. He’s hoping to find a forever home. If you’d like to adopt Tucker, visit Salt Lake County Animal Services. Shelter: 511 West 3900 South, Salt Lake City, Utah

Visit them online at SLCO.org/animal-services/. Or call: (385) 468-7387

October Adoption Promotion: $13 kittens, $31 dogs, if they have black or orange fur the adoption fee will be paid for by Templin Family Brewing.

Upcoming Events:

Mark Miller Subaru (SouthTowne Sandy Location) – A Dog Day Event Saturday (10/14) from 11am-2pm, we will be microchipping, CAWS will have adoptable dogs, plus other fun.

Bingo Fundraiser for SLCO Animal Services Tuesday (10/17) from 6-8 pm at T.F. Brewing (they allow dogs on the back patio)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Mark Miller Subaru.