Meet this cuddly kitty, Trixie

Meet Trixie! She’s in currently in a wonderful foster home with Brenda, but is looking for a forever home.

Trixie is beautiful, inquisitive, two-year-old Tortoiseshell, who was shy around new surroundings, but is getting more comfortable and adventurous by the day. Even when she was feeling afraid, if you put her on your lap, she’ll cuddle and make biscuits until she’s ready for a nap. And she has the cutest “meow”! She’s starting to chase balls, play with feathers, and she loves looking out every window in the house. She sleeps with her foster parents all night and curls up on their laps in the mornings and evenings, when she’s not napping under the clothes in their closet.

Adopt this sweet and beautiful girl today! Her adoption fee is $25, and she’s vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you would like to set up a virtual meet and greet with Trixie.