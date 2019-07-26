Meet the woman with a dozen magazine titles behind her name

Jeanette Bennett, the founder of Utah Valley Magazine joined us today to share how she started her business and her inspiration from and for fellow women.

With a degree in journalism, Jeanette started her business in 1998 after becoming a mother. Two years later, she started Utah Valley Magazine, which will turn 20 next year. She owns about a dozen magazine titles now, including BusinessQ, Utah Valley Bride, Prosper Magazine, Parade of Homes, etc..

Jeanette explained her love for interviewing other women in business because it always leads to talking about the different roles that they have, along with blessings and challenges.

In the two decades that she has been writing about women in business, she has found that more women, are working outside the home than ever before. And women are starting businesses at unprecedented rates. Social media, Etsy, and Amazon have been huge for women! The barriers to entry have never been lower.

For more information, visit utahvalley360.com.