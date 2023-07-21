- On Good Things Utah this morning – Meet the woman behind Barbie. Ruth Handler is best known for inventing the Barbie doll in 1959 and serving as the first president of Mattel, a company she co-founded with her husband Elliot Handler, from 1945 to 1973. Not only did Mattel start as a family business, but Barbie herself was inspired by Handler’s daughter, as she wanted to create a 3D version of her daughter’s paper dolls.
- “You must remember, Barbie was the first fashion doll for children in the form of an adult,” Kim Culmone, SVP of Barbie design at Mattel tells PEOPLE in the new Barbie special issue. “Ruth was able to sell Barbie in a toy industry that was hesitant to think of a doll that a girl could use to project her hopes and inspirations.” The result was a long-lasting legacy that has continued to inspire young girls for over six decades. “Our purpose is to inspire every kid that plays with Barbie,” says SVP Kim Culmone. “Especially girls who need a role model to help show them that they can be anything.”
- That ideology and more are explored in Greta Gerwig’s anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, of which Mattel is a producer. From her career background to her history with Barbie, here’s everything to know about Handler. She was the daughter of Polish immigrants Handler was born Ruth Marianna Mosko on Nov. 4, 1916 in Denver, Colorado, to Polish-Jewish immigrants, Jacob and Ida Moskowicz, per PBS. She and her husband Elliot Handler were high school sweethearts Handler and her husband, with whom she later founded Mattel, were high school sweethearts. They married in 1938 and moved to Los Angeles shortly after, where Elliot began making furniture out of two new types of plastics, Lucite and Plexiglas. As a result, the two began a furniture business, with Handler working as the sales force for the business. Though Handler held many different jobs over the years, one of her first when she and her husband moved to Los Angeles was working at Paramount as a movie studio secretary.
- Handler was inspired to create Barbie after watching her daughter Barbara, the namesake of the doll, and her friends play with paper dolls. “I discovered something very important: They were using these dolls to project their dreams of their own futures as adult women.… Wouldn’t it be great if we could take that play pattern and three-dimensionalize it?” she recalled in her memoir. When Ruth pitched the idea to her husband Elliot and their then-partner Harold “Matt” Matson — whose names inspired the Mattel brand name (Matt+El) — both were skeptical, she recalled in her 1994 book Dream Doll. “‘Ruth, it won’t work,’ I was told flatly.” Though their team pointed to prohibitive production costs, Handler felt they were reacting instead to Barbie’s very feminine shape. “I really think that the squeamishness of those designers—every last one of them male—stemmed mostly from the fact that the doll would have breasts. Even Elliot, who has an uncanny knack for correctly predicting what others will buy, feared that no mother would buy her daughter a doll with a chest,” she recalled. We hope you join us for our Barbie themed show as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on a Friday edition of GTU!
