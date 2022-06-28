- On Good Things Utah this morning – There’s a new ugliest dog in the world! On Friday, NBC’s Kerry Sanders served as a judge at the 2022 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California, and helped crown a hairless Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face as the winner. Mr. Happy Face’s owner, Janeda Banelly, said the title was an honor. In August 2021, she adopted the dog from an Arizona shelter after he was rescued from a hoarder’s house. “I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too,” Banelly said.
- And speaking of dogs, one author says we need to stop calling them our “babies”. Here’s why: “I have a dog. Two dogs, in fact. We got our puppies before we got our kids, and we loved them. We kissed them. We cuddled them. We bought them too many toys; we overindulged them with treats. We gave them silly pet names and let them sleep in our beds. But never did we call those beloved canines “furkids” or “furbabies”. Because the last I checked, dogs ain’t people. Your puppy is not your child, so stop saying that he is. I have three children now, and I know this for certain — kids and dogs are not the same. Think about when you got your puppy. You probably picked him out at the local ASPCA, or selected him from the local breeder. Basically, you pointed to a dog and said, “That one.” On the other hand, most mothers went through nine months of body invasion, followed by one of the most intense physical experiences of their life. Then they dropped a baby on her chest. It was all agony and joy and angels singing. And even if you adopt, you go through paperwork and waiting hell before you find yourself weak in the knees, hands a-tremble, as you weep with joy when someone hands you your child for the first time. Getting a dog just doesn’t stack up.” Tune in for more or click here: https://www.yourtango.com/family/no-dog-not-baby-saying-that-insult-moms
- Plus, Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son is “fine” after a very close call in a Lamborghini. Samuel Affleck was with Ben and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, at 777 Exotics, an L.A.-based luxury car rental dealership, on Sunday. The child, whose mom is Jennifer Garner, climbed into the flashy yellow ride via the driver’s side and the car, perhaps knocked out of gear, rolled back into a parked white BMW behind it. After the roll, both Ben and Samuel examined the rear of car — and employees came over to speak with the Oscar winner. From the paparazzi videos and photos, there didn’t seem to be significant damage.
- Would you eat “bacon” made entirely of plants? The new alternative protein is made entirely from red seaweed. According to the Berkeley, California, start-up, the plant-based bacon is “delicious, crunchy, and meaty.” The brand also states on its website that in supporting one of the most sustainable protein sources in the world—seaweed—the goal is to “make a food system that supports a thriving planet and demands the humane treatment of animals.” Right now, getting your hands on the hottest new thing in plant-based protein may be a bit of a challenge unless you live in one of three cities. Umaro Foods’ seaweed bacon was launched in partnership with San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Sorrel Restaurant, New York City’s Egg Shop, and Nashville’s D’Andrews Bakery and Cafe. Those three restaurants are the only locations fans will be able to get the bacon for now.
- At the end of the show – Running out of things to say on that awkward first date? Bree gives us questions to ask that will set you up for success.