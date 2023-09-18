- On Good Things Utah this morning – We have a big announcement on the show today! If you’ve been watching ABC4, you may have noticed a new face in our Fall promo with all the ladies. Our Good Things Utah producer, Savvy Jardine, has been kind enough to fill-in for any of us when we’ve been off. And now, it’s official! Savvy is not only our fill-in host but she’s our new Lifestyle Reporter! You’ll be seeing her more on the show and out and about in the community – helping us share all the ‘good things’ happening in Utah!
- Savvy grew up in the small town of Aurora, Utah. She has four siblings in an amazing blended family. She was first on Good Things Utah back in 2015 when she was Utah’s Outstanding Teen. She went to Utah Valley University where she was on the cheer team and she’s been married to her husband Casdon for 3 years. We are so happy to have Savvy join our GTU family. And we hope you tune into this morning’s GTU to get to know more about our newest correspondent, Savvy Jardine!
