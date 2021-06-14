Meet the new Miss Utah 2021

The Miss Utah competition was this past Saturday, and Sasha Sloan was crowned the new Miss Utah 2021, and as she gets ready with her new role, Sasha shares about her incredible journey to her title.

Sasha won a $10,000 scholarship, a car for the year from Murdock Hyundai, and the job of a lifetime. She is an advocate for her social impact initiative, RISE for Refugees: Refugee Inclusivity, Support, and Education. She is currently a Senior at BYU studying political science. Her career ambition is to become a political news analyst and NYTimes bestselling fantasy author. She was previously contracted with Walt Disney Entertainment and built an eCommerce store during the COVID-19 pandemic that reached 6 figures of revenue in the first 100 days. A Fun Fact, about Sasha, is she can catch a trout with her bare hands.

Sasha Sloan performed her vocal talent, “That’s Life”.