Meet the make-up artist for our Halloween show

Meet the make-up artist behind Deena and Surae’s faces! Sierra from Sierra’s Beauties got here bright and early to transform Deena and Surae into their characters for our Halloween show today. Deena is seen as Maleficent and Surae is dressed as Cruela. Their make-up was so fantastic, they were unrecognizable!

Sierra really helped bring their vision to life by sending inspiration pictures ahead of time to get an idea of what they want, which is a trick she highly recommends for all make-up artists. She said when doing Halloween make-up, it’s important for it to look unnatural and use heavy contour so you embody your character.

Sierra said it usually takes her about an hour to an hour and a half to complete a full face of make-up. While her Halloween makeup looks incredible, she can do all kinds of make-up for any occasion.

Check out Sierra’s website and Instagram to see all her amazing work!