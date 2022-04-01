- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s safe to say Makenzie Thompson is going places. The 18-year-old, who lives in South Fulton, Georgia, has been accepted to 49 colleges along with $1.3 million in scholarship offers. On Wednesday, Thompson talked to TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about the secret to her success. And it’s only fitting that the teen appeared virtually from a high school classroom. “I think that my applications stood out because of my extracurricular activities and how involved I am in school,” Thompson shared. The high school senior is class president, co-captain of the dance team and manages the varsity baseball team. She’s also a member of the national honor society and vice president of Beta Club, a community service organization. “I think my extracurriculars really show how well rounded I am,” Thompson explained.
- Plus, we also wanted to congratulate our 2022 Remarkable Women Local Finalist… Carrie Romano! She’s the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in the Intermountain area and has been for over a decade. Even while recently battling a stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis, Romano says she never considered stepping away from the charitable work she loves. And as our local finalist, she now goes on to represent our viewing area at the national level or the top honor of being Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman of the Year – good luck Carrie!
- And a viral tweet has our hosts wondering: Is it ever ethical to charge guests when you’re hosting a dinner? Etiquette experts had some very spicy opinions. Earlier this month, an odd, very Seinfeldian etiquette question was put to Twitter by LA-based comedian Amber Nelson. “Got invited to someone’s place for dinner and they charged me for it … this is weird, right?” she tweeted. In the thread, Nelson doled out the backstory: The dinner party was held in Los Angeles. The host mentioned having guests contribute in passing during the dinner, then Venmoed her friends a request for $20 later on.
- Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
Meet the high school student that was just accepted to 49 colleges
