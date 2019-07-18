Meet the cast of Cinderella with Deena Marie

Looking for a play that you can take your whole family to? The Sting and Honey Company’s new rendition of Cinderella is the perfect choice!

GTU’s own Deena is in the show as the wicked stepmother! She introduced us to some of the cast and gave us an idea as to what we can expect from this twist on the classic fairytale.

This version of Cinderella has been described as hilarious, entertaining, and magical! It’s a play that the entire family will love! Deena says that the play is “a little bit of a mix between Cinderella and Hamlet. It’s a fairy-tale with a little bit of darkness.” The recommended age group for the show is 6 and up.

You can see Cinderella from now until July 27th at the Regent Street Black Box Theater. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights with a matinee show also on Saturdays. The show is 80 minutes long, without an intermission.

Tickets for Cinderella can be purchased at arttix.org.