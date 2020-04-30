Meet the 9-year-old author of Elle the Humanist

Nine year old Elle Harris joined us today to talk about her new book, “Elle the Humanist”, and the kickstarter campaign behind it! Humanism is described as a philosophical stance that emphasizes the value and agency of human beings, both individually and collectively. Elle’s kickstarter site describes her book as, “presenting humanist ideas and ethics in a way that’s warm, welcoming, and accessible for young readers.”

Elle has grown up in a secular household, yet found herself living in a community dominated by one religion. The conversations Elle was having at school drummed up both curiosity, and a desire to explain to her classmates what it is she believes in a way that would make sense. She explained to us the platinum rule she lives by, which is to treat others the way they would like to be treated.

For more on “Elle the Humanist” and to support her kickstarter, visit: http://kck.st/2yxTk74