Some kids want a Hippopotamus for Christmas, but others definitely will want to take Rosco home!

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society brought Rosco to the studio. He is about 9 years old and a Beagle mix.

He is potty trained, friendly with everyone and has a constant tail wag.

To pick up Rosco at Salt Lake County Animal Services, head to 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City or call (385) GOT-PETS.