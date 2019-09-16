Meet pet of the week Ms. Bianca

Temma Martin, with Best Friends Animal Society brought in a sweet little kitty. Four month old Ms. Bianca. Ms. Bianca is darling, with unique markings. She has the tabby markings with orange and also calico markings!

“She’s got a sweet personality,” says Temma. “she gets a little spooked when things are moving around but she mostly purs.” And she is a big hugger! She likes to give people hugs and snuggle!

She is available to adopt at Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City. Head on down and take home your new best friend. For more information visit https://slco.org/animal-services/.

